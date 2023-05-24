“It is finished” is one of the most profound statements in the Christian faith, uttered by Jesus Christ himself on the cross just before he died.
This statement holds deep theological significance, and understanding its meaning is crucial to understanding the Christian faith.
At first glance, “It is finished” may seem like a simple statement of completion. However, when we examine it in the context of Jesus’ crucifixion, we see that it carries a much deeper meaning. Jesus’ statement was not merely a declaration that his crucifixion was over; it was a declaration that his mission on earth was complete. Jesus had come to earth to accomplish a specific purpose, and with his dying breath, he proclaimed that this purpose had been fulfilled.
So, what was Jesus’ mission on earth, and what did he accomplish?
Jesus came to earth to reconcile humanity with God. The Bible teaches that all humans are born with a sin nature, which separates them from God. This separation means that humans cannot have a relationship with God and are destined for eternal separation from him.
However, God did not want to leave humanity in this state of separation. He sent Jesus to earth to offer a way for humans to be reconciled with him. Through his death on the cross, Jesus paid the penalty for humanity’s sins, making it possible for humans to be forgiven and reconciled with God.
When Jesus said, “It is finished,” he was declaring that his mission of reconciling humanity with God was complete. He had accomplished what he had come to earth to do. This statement was not just a declaration of the end of his life; it was a declaration of victory.
Jesus’ death on the cross was not the end of the story, however. Three days later, he rose from the dead, demonstrating his power over death and sin. This resurrection is the foundation of the Christian faith, as it provides proof that Jesus was who he claimed to be and that his sacrifice was sufficient to reconcile humans with God.
So, when Christians say that “It is finished,” they are not just acknowledging the completion of Jesus’ earthly mission. They are also declaring their faith in the power of his sacrifice to reconcile them with God. Christians believe that through faith in Jesus’ death and resurrection, they can be forgiven of their sins and have a relationship with God.
In addition to its theological significance, “It is finished” also has personal significance for Christians. When we come to faith in Jesus, we are acknowledging that we cannot save ourselves from our sin and that we need a savior. This acknowledgment can be humbling, as it requires us to admit that we are not in control and that we need help.
However, when we accept Jesus’ sacrifice on our behalf, we can have confidence that our sins are forgiven and that we are reconciled with God. This realization can bring a sense of peace and freedom that is difficult to describe. We no longer have to live in fear of judgment or condemnation, but can instead live in the knowledge that we are loved and accepted by God.
In conclusion, “It is finished” is a powerful statement that holds deep theological significance for Christians. It represents the completion of Jesus’ mission to reconcile humanity with God and the victory that he achieved through his death and resurrection.
For Christians, this statement is a declaration of faith in the power of Jesus’ sacrifice to forgive sins and reconcile them with God. It is a reminder that we cannot save ourselves.