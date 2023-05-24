“It is finished” is one of the most profound statements in the Christian faith, uttered by Jesus Christ himself on the cross just before he died.

This statement holds deep theological significance, and understanding its meaning is crucial to understanding the Christian faith.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In