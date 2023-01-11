“When you become the father of children and children’s children and remain long in the land and act corruptly and make a graven image in the form of anything and do that which is evil in the sight of Yahweh your God so as to provoke Him to anger, I call heaven and earth to witness against you today, that you will surely perish quickly from the land where you are going over the Jordan to possess it. You shall not prolong your days on it, but will be utterly destroyed.” (Deuteronomy 4:25-26 — LSB)

The generation that first went into Canaan to possess it were faced with the prospect of battle and conflict, which in my estimation, would be enough to provoke them to continually seek God’s favor.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

