“But if it is by the finger of God that I cast out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you.” (Luke 11:20 ESV)

Many denominations want to act like they don’t exist, like they aren’t lurking in our churches, but this doesn’t change the fact that they exist all the same…ancient creatures from the past called demons.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

