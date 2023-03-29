“But if it is by the finger of God that I cast out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you.” (Luke 11:20 ESV)
Many denominations want to act like they don’t exist, like they aren’t lurking in our churches, but this doesn’t change the fact that they exist all the same…ancient creatures from the past called demons.
There are three different theories on their origins.
The first theory is what I call the “Traditional Church Theory.” This theory claims that these beings known as demons were once angels in Heaven and on the day of Lucifer’s rebellion, they charged Heaven with him and Lucifer along with one third of these angels were cast to the earth.
Theory number two of demonic origins holds to the belief that demons are spirits of a distinct giant race. This theory is actually adopted from a book that was in the Torah (the Jewish Bible) during Jesus’ lifetime called “The Book Of Enoch.”
The Book of Enoch (attributed to Enoch the Prophet, who was raptured by God before Noah’s Flood) states that in Genesis chapter six that angels came down from Heaven and cohabited with the daughters of men and the woman bore creatures that we call “nephilim” which is a Hebrew word for “giant.”
These creatures were half human and half angel according to the Book of Enoch, and because of that their souls couldn’t go to Heaven or Hell, therefore when a giant died, they became an evil spirit on the earth that wandered the earth looking for a body to inhabit.
Theory number three of Origins of demons is that between Genesis chapter one, verse one and verse two, Satan’s fall transpired between this verse and that there was a race he previously ruled over called the “Pre Adamic Race.”
This race was some sort of human hybrid whose bodies were destroyed when Satan was cast out of Heaven, and these hybrids lost their bodies and are now spirits longing for bodies to inhabit.
I do not have the time to discuss which theory I see as true or to show the verses in the Bible that I seem to prove each case. I also am aware that the Book of Enoch its self is controversial and its accuracy is debated. What I do know is regardless of origins, Demons are very real.
I grew up believing that only unbelievers can have demons, I held to this theory until almost a year ago. I now know that unbeliever and believer alike to can fall prey to doctrines of demons by opening doors for them to invade their lives.
Unfortunately, our churches are full of pastors who are preaching weak knee’ed, “Tickle Me Elmo,” watered down sermons and hosting secular humanistic church growth seminars, while their Congregations are left in demonic oppression.
Respectfully pastors, your sermons on “Making Friends and Influencing People” won’t cast out a spirit of trauma and restore dignity to a rape victim, nor will it give liberty to captives, open prisons to the bound. Our fifteen minute self-help sermons won’t give a garment praise to replace the evil spirit of heaviness, nor offer beauty in the places of a life that feels as though its fallen to ashes.
In the passage that I opened up this article with I quoted Luke 11:20 to you if it is by the finger of God that I cast out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you.
Maybe you say, but pastor, that is Jesus saying he could cast out demons by the finger of God. No friend, it isn’t just Jesus that can cast out demons. these signs will accompany those who believe in my name they will cast out demons (Mark 16:17).
Jesus didn’t say “these signs may accompany, or potentially could accompany, he said these sings will accompany those who believe; in my name (the authority of the finger of God) they will cast out demons.” These means that I can’t even consider myself a true Believer unless I can cast out demons in the name of Jesus.
Our region is infiltrated with drugs (which come from the Spirit of Divination) and witchcraft stores and also even worst still. The spirit of religion. Yet, I see hope, I see a sleepy church yawning back to life,ready to claim this area and all of its surrounding counties back for Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit.
The Spirit of God is shining a light on the dark places where these demons live and awakening his church to be able to see where they are, and He is giving us authority to set the captive free again.
At the time of this writing, I am fresh out of a movie that was playing in movie theaters that my pastor Produced called “Come Out In Jesus Name.” Me and hundreds of others cast out demons in the movie theater after the movie was over and saw many captives set free. The same phenomenon transpired in two thousand of this nation’s movie theaters.
I have never seen anything like what I saw in that theater. I can only imagine what’s in store for the Lord’s Church as we continue to tell every devil in Hell, “come out in Jesus’ name!”