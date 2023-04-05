Heavily armed in uniforms of the Polish army, soldiers fan out across Masovian Province in eastern Poland.
It is March of 1984 — George Orwell’s prophesied year of dictatorial mind control by the all-powerful State. It is cold, but winter is slowly losing its icy grip on communist-controlled, Soviet-dominated Poland. But on this morning a godless government endeavors to tighten its grip on the minds of a generation of Poles.
These soldiers march not to confront an invading enemy. They are headed for the district’s elementary schools, middle schools and high schools with very specific orders: “Pull down every cross from every classroom wall and door in the province.”
The order has come directly from Polish Prime Minister Wojciech Jaruzelski, who, with the encouragement of his sponsors in Moscow, is in the middle of a nationwide campaign to purge Poland’s public places of the vestiges of Christianity. And in a socialist-communist state, almost every place is a “public” place.
For as long as anyone could remember, crucifixes had guarded the walls of classrooms and lecture halls in deeply Catholic Poland. Most of the crosses removed on this day will have been hanging in place for more than sixty years-some, more than a century. And so soldiers’ boots echo in the school hallways and leather gloved hands yank countless crucifixes from countless walls and haul them to waiting garbage trucks. Yet in each spot on each desecrated wall something remains behind, offering silent testimony to what is missing.
On every time-weathered, soot-darkened wall is the unmistakable bright outline where a cross once hung. Yes, the government could remove the cross, but it was powerless to remove the evidence that it had once hung there.
In twenty-first-century America we’ve been removing our crosses too but for the most part voluntarily. To be sure, in recent decades our highest courts’ twisted understanding of “separation of church and state” has brought about the forced removal of most literal, physical crosses from the countless public squares and city seals where they had been displayed proudly and harmlessly for decades.
But what about our private places? Our homes and businesses? The cross has been disappearing here as well.
The last thing anyone in polite society would ever want to do is offend the delicate sensibilities of a skeptic or agnostic. The Taoist symbol depicting the supposed counterbalancing forces of yin and yang is ubiquitous in shops and restaurants. Chubby golden Buddhas are as well and not just in Asian restaurants. The boldest of Christ followers may display the ichthus fish but rarely the cross. The cross seems to hold a special and singular power to offend.
In a nation where a cross once topped every new church steeple and figured prominently in the interior architecture of every new house of worship from sea to shining sea, the cross has fallen out of fashion with architects. The cross seems so very old school, it is said. So churchy. So ... last century. For churches needing to appeal to an image-conscious public, holding the cross high is poor marketing bad branding. Thus with accelerating frequency, modern church designers and the pastors who hire them no longer integrate the cross into their designs.
Yes, the cross is disappearing from our cityscapes and church platforms. But in a broader, profounder, and more troubling sense we’ve been voluntarily removing it from our hearts and minds. Silently, steadily, stealthily—without fanfare or debate-we have slipped the cross out of our preaching, from our singing, and from our daily living. As a result, the cross is fading from our collective Christian consciousness.
The cross is missing, but just as in those Polish lecture halls, a cross-shaped shadow void remains.
In a very real sense we have been midwife to a cross-less generation of born-again believers. Is that cause for concern? I am concerned for sure !
The scene at Calvary is too ugly. Too shame soaked Its implications about sin, sin’s toll, and the severe demands of cosmic justice too troubling to ponder for long. “No, you can keep your shattered Jesus of the cross,” the spirit of the age seems to say. “If we must have a Jesus, and we’d prefer not to, we’ll take the pretty Sunday school illustration version with children on His lap.”
And thus, a generation silently slips the cross down from its conspicuous hook on the wall of its theology. Pleasanter, less demanding images are found to hang in its place.
I even know of A Church here in town, who after their Denomination unjustly removed the previous Pastors, also removed the crosses from the church property and replaced them with a selfie wall.
Today in some churches, if the cross isn’t mentioned at all, it is often only to warp its meaning and message into something more palatable to the modern sensibility. Thus, a stream of new books call for “reimagining” or “reinterpreting” or “rethinking” the cross of Christ.
I am calling on every Church that lifts up the name of Jesus to bring back to its recollection the age-old Truth that the Apostle Paul proclaimed to the Corinthians in First Corinthians Chapter one verse eighteen” ... “The message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.”
The Cross is the power of God, without it, we may as well close our church doors and turn our facilities into miserable museums full of nothing. With the cross, however … we can rescue the dying and damned from eternal demise and see all captives set free.