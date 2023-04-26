The whole armor of God is a metaphorical description of the spiritual tools that Christians can use to protect themselves from evil and temptation.

This phrase comes from the New Testament book of Ephesians, Chapter 6, Verses 10 through 18, which reads: "Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

 Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun. 

