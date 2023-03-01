The year was 2018, my wife and I were moving back to my home state of Georgia from her native of state of Wisconsin.

After a very extended exasperated commute, my eyes were bestirred to ogle upon the green exit signs peering over Interstate 75. The Holy Spirit whispered, “See that town Calhoun?” ... “Yes sir,” I mumbled under my breath. “I am about to move in a mighty revival there,” the Holy Spirit said.

Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.

