To a mare of mine among the Chariots of Pharaoh I compare you (Songs of Solomon 1:9 — LSB)
The Bible compares the church to many different things …
Buildings, a body, A bride, A Tabernacle. The Symbolism are indeed plentiful. From mighty eagles to seemingly insignificant little ants. Here in Songs of Solomon, God who was in a very colorful mood at the time of its inspiration compares the Church to horses.
These are not just any breed of Horse either, these horses were Pharaoh the King of Egypt’s battle ready Horses who were attached to Pharaohs best Chariots. Upon further investigation, we will find great significance in these horses that will be applicable to you today.
Firstly, These Horses were “Bought Horses.” History records that Pharaoh wouldn’t buy just any horse, he only bought thoroughbred horses. He would spend any expense it is purchasing these horses too. No distance was too great, no travel to far, no price too Hight to pay. The man that Pharaoh sent to negotiate the deal was called “A Mediator.” I am writing to let you know that A Mediator bought you and me as well. You have been bought with a great price!
The Apostle Peter tells us “Knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things like silver or gold from your futile conduct inherited from your forefathers, but with the Precious Blood, as a lamb unblemished and spotless, the blood of Christ.” (1 Peter 1:18-19 — LSB)
Oh dear friend, what Jesus has provided for every one of us! He has provided who consistent fellowship and access with The Father. In the Old Testament, only forty seven men on record ever got the chance to go beyond the veil in the Tabernacle of Moses , while everyone else got locked outside of the presence of God.
Thankfully on that dark day that the son of God hung on the cross, that veil that had kept us out of Gods presence tore from top to bottom. Now man could suddenly hang out with God twenty four hours a day instead of once a year!
The Second thing I wish to show you about Pharaohs horses is that they were “Blood Horses.” You cannot judge a horse by the color of his eyes or even his weight or height or coat. The Horse Breeders back in Pharaohs day would trace that horses lineage back six to seven generations.
The ultimate value of the horse was determined by who his Father was. This woman had this old nag in her backyard. That old nag ate the Shrubs by day and kept everyone up all night. The Horse was purple eyed and sway backed.
One day, a gentlemen showed up and offered to buy the horse. The woman said “Sir, my conscience wont wouldn’t let me sell him, I would rather just pay you to take the dumb horse!” The Man took the woman up on her offer, and after three or four months of training the horse, he managed to sell that horse for two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.
You may say “Pastor Bryan,” how did he sell that goofy old horse for that kind of price? Well, the secret is that he discovered through research that this old annoying nag had a Great Grandfather that had come in second at the ‘Kentucky Derby.” Please don’t judge me by what you see, I may not look like much, but you wouldn’t believe my bloodline !
My Father creates one hundred and twenty five stars per minute! Your heart weighs twelve ounces, is six inches high and four inches wide . it would litelly cost one hundred million dollars to substitute it . You and I are kings and daughters of the King adopted by the blood of Jesus into Gods family!
Thirdly, Pharoah’s horses were “Broken Horses.” We all start out as “Wild Stallions” running carefree until life comes and breaks us. Life Breaks us because God doesn’t use silver vessels or golden vessels but yielded broken vessels.
Finally, Pharaohs horses were “Bearing Horses.” The whole purpose of these horses was to bear the kings chariots into battle. It was also their responsibility to bear offspring. It is the churches assignment (Not the Pastors) to reach the lost for Jesus and reproduce offspring for the kingdom through their jobs, hobbies, little league games, shopping trips, vacations and bring their friends, neighbors to the saving knowledge Of Jesus Christ.
Shepherds don’t beget horses, Horses do.