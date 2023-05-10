As human beings, we are constantly searching for ways to improve our lives and to build better relationships with others.
This search for something better is also reflected in our spiritual lives, as we seek to deepen our relationship with God and to live according to his will. In Christianity, the concept of a “better covenant” is a central theme that speaks to this desire for something more, something greater, than what we have experienced before.
The idea of a better covenant is rooted in the Old Testament, where the prophet Jeremiah speaks of a time when God will establish a new covenant with his people. In Jeremiah 31:31-34, he writes, “Behold, the days are coming, says the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah—not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to lead them out of the land of Egypt, My covenant which they broke, though I was a husband to them, says the Lord. But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the Lord: I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.”
This new covenant, according to Jeremiah, will be different from the old covenant in several important ways. First, it will be a covenant that is based on an internal transformation of the heart, rather than on external obedience to a set of rules and regulations. Second, it will be a covenant that is established through the forgiveness of sins, rather than through the performance of sacrifices and rituals. And third, it will be a covenant that is open to all people, not just to the Israelites.
In the New Testament, the concept of a better covenant is developed further, particularly in the writings of the Apostle Paul. For Paul, the better covenant is the covenant that is established through faith in Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. In his letter to the Hebrews, he writes, “But now He has obtained a more excellent ministry, inasmuch as He is also Mediator of a better covenant, which was established on better promises” (Hebrews 8:6).
This better covenant, according to Paul, is superior to the old covenant in several important ways. First, it is based on the grace of God, rather than on the law. Second, it is established through faith in Jesus Christ, rather than through the performance of sacrifices and rituals. Third, it is a covenant that is open to all people, regardless of their ethnicity or social status. And fourth, it offers believers the promise of eternal life, through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The better covenant offers believers a new way of life, one that is based on love, grace, and spiritual freedom. This new way of life is not based on external rules and regulations, but on an internal transformation of the heart. As Paul writes in Galatians 5:22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.”
This new way of life is also characterized by a deep sense of community and connection with others. As Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 12:12-13, “For just as the body is one and has many parts, and all the parts of that body, though many, are one body—so also is Christ. For we were all baptized by one Spirit into one body—whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free—and we were all given one Spirit to drink.”
Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.