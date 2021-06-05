When you speak with folks who practice complementary or holistic therapies, you often will hear terms that you may not know, or maybe words you know, but are used in a strange or puzzling way.
If you have been around yoga practitioners, people who meditate regularly, or around people who are trying to greet you politely without physical contact during the pandemic, they may have said “Namaste” while looking at you with a smile, pressing their hands together in front of their chest, as though praying.
The word Namaste (pronounced by some as na-MASS-stay, and by others as NAH- mus-stay) is a polite greeting that originated in India. It literally means “I bow to you,” but has been interpreted in a few different ways. Usually, it is said to mean something like this: “the Divine spark within me greets and acknowledges the Divine spark within you.”
It is usually accompanied by that praying hands gesture. The person who does this simply is being very polite, and acknowledging that the spirit of God resides in you, and that the spirit of God residing within him or her, recognizes that fact.
Especially in this time of worry about spreading infection, this gracious greeting is catching on, because no contact with the other person is needed. I have used it myself a few times … perhaps not as often as I could have, because I sometimes got really weird looks.
As stated above, the word Namaste translates as “I bow to you,” but like most languages, literal translations often do not convey the real meaning. For instance, have you ever considered the simple word, “hello?”
Prior to the telephone, “Hello” was not the usual greeting between English-speaking people. It was used on the early telephones because the connection was usually not so good, and many early callers felt the need to shout in order to be heard. So, they used an expression they might use to call someone on the other side of a field: “Halloo!” Over time, people generally stopped shouting it, and it became “Hello.”
Another example is the word “energy.” When I am working with a client on some issue, inevitably the talk comes to energy. I don’t mean the kind that powers our cars or our homes. I mean biofield energy: the invisible force that surrounds living things at all times and permeates their bodies, allowing them to live, breathe, and think. Energy therapy may take the form of Reiki, acupuncture, sound therapy, or other non-traditional techniques.
If you have ever practiced martial arts, or knew someone who did, or maybe watched Bruce Lee movies, you probably have heard someone speak about chi, also called ki.
When I was much younger, I was a martial artist, involved primarily in karate, jujutsu, and aikijutsu. While studying those fighting arts, I began to learn about that internal energy. I experienced it firsthand as I, a fairly robust 220 pounds, was thrown all over the place by instructors who were half my weight, or less.
My aikijutsu instructor believed that he should also teach us how to relieve the pain we caused. So, after practice he would show us how to relieve the pain of the techniques we practiced that day. It was only practical—we were energetic students and were constantly getting battered and bruised. That was my first experience of energy healing.
That energy that flows through us and around us is always there. Besides the Japanese word ki, the Chinese call it chi or qi (both pronounced “chee”). Ayurvedic practitioners often call it prana. In the indigenous people of the Polynesian islands, it is called mana.
But the idea of such biofield energy came into disrepute in medical science. Physicians in the 18th century began to ridicule such ideas, laughing even at the idea of a soul or spirit in a human being. That idea that a human being, or any living thing, is merely a biological machine, became the rule of the day for most physicians and scientists.
However, the idea of a reductionist, mechanical view of life is now slowly falling apart. Scientists are beginning to understand that we are not simply biological machines. The ideas of Traditional Chinese Medicine, of Japanese medicine, of Ayurvedic medicine, of sound therapy, etc., are all making inroads into conventional medicine, and with good reason: they have at least as good a track record as many modern medical treatments, and better than some.
It’s sometimes funny how old ideas regain new life, when they are examined closely and with an open mind.
On a different note, if you get a chance, drop by and give my new podcast a listen. It’s called the Full Spectrum Holistic Health podcast, and is found on Anchor.fm at anchor.fm/anthony-burton36. Let me know what you think!