It seems there are a lot of people who are vehemently opposed to vaccines of ANY kind. Those people often seem to be especially triggered by the COVID-19 vaccines (whether Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson).
Now, honestly, if you are absolutely, totally, 100% against any and all vaccines… well, there probably is nothing I can write or do that will change that. But I would like to address it a little bit, anyway.
Vaccines have been around for a while, really, in one form or another. There is evidence that the Chinese, although they did not use actual vaccines, used the practice of exposure to smallpox (called variolation, and which I won’t discuss here) as early as 1000 CE. This caused the patient to develop a weak form of smallpox that was not so deadly. It was NOT always safe, but much safer compared to contracting regular smallpox. Variolation was later used in Europe, as late as the 1700s.
The idea of inoculating a person with a vaccine made from a weaker or less- deadly form of a disease started with Edward Jenner in 1796. You probably learned about it in high school biology—how Jenner discovered that milkmaids who contracted cowpox seldom contracted smallpox, even when exposed to it. He went on to use cowpox material from an infected person as an inoculation, and it was generally successful.
Of course, there were anti-vaccination folks then, too. One satirical cartoonist drew pictures in the paper, suggesting that people who were vaccinated with cowpox would become part cow, and grow horns!
Smallpox vaccination became both popular and widespread over the years. I have my own smallpox vaccination scar. Because of the vaccine’s efficacy, what was once a devastating and deadly disease has been almost eradicated. You don’t see those vaccination scars on most younger people any more, because they are not needed.
Vaccines have helped us to conquer polio, and have allowed us to nearly eliminate tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, and other diseases that killed or destroyed the lives of millions in the past. That applies, of course, to developed countries where the vaccines are available and applied.
Now, you might wonder why a holistic health practitioner would speak positively about vaccines. It’s simple, really: I’m intelligent, and I’m informed.
Now, I don’t mean I’m informed by watching online videos of actresses or other non-medical persons giving anecdotal evidence about vaccines. Sure, if I look for them, I can find isolated occurrences of where someone had a bad reaction to a vaccine, and became sick or died. I can do the same thing with exposure to peanuts, pine pollen, or dairy. I have also seen documented evidence of people becoming deathly ill from exposure to certain houseplants, perfumes, or even the chemicals in carpet! Some people, because of their body chemistry, react very badly to particular substances that do not bother the average person.
Research shows that a person is far more likely to be seriously or fatally injured by a disease prevented by vaccines than by a vaccine itself. But many people thrive on spreading irrational fear, unsupported by facts, so you hear and see horror stories about (for example) the MMR vaccine causing autism. A doctor named Wakefield published a study in 1998, saying that they had found evidence linking the MMR vaccine to development of autism.
However, in 2004, it was discovered that Wakefield was paid large sums of money to say these things, by attorneys who were trying to sue pharmaceutical companies. A few years later, the magazine which published his “research” (The Lancet) retracted the story. Further, Wakefield’s license to practice medicine was taken from him because of his fraudulent statements, and his display of a “callous disregard” for children by publishing such lies.
Another scare tactic is to bring up thimerosal. But that chemical has not been used in children’s vaccines since 2001. If you are concerned about it as an adult you can ask for a thimerosal-free vaccine (which is about 80% of the vaccine out there, anyway).
Now, back to the COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, it is up to each individual to decide for himself or herself whether to take the vaccine. And again, each individual will react differently. My 85-year-old father and I have had both injections of the Pfizer vaccine, and have suffered no ill effects, other than a slightly sore arm for a day. One of my aunts, though, was very sick for a few days, although she is fine now.
Holistic medicine is not about avoiding all modern medicine. It is about taking the whole person into consideration: Body, Mind, and Soul. Sometimes this includes using the best means possible to avoid illness, whether it is social distancing, masking, vaccinations or all the above.