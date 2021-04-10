I know a lot of people who feel they need added protein in their diet. And we all DO need a certain amount of good protein, to allow our bodies to produce new cells to replace the ones that are wearing out. Our skin, our muscles, our hair, even our blood and bones, need protein in order to keep healthy.
And of course, body builders often are big on consuming large quantities of protein-laden foods. Older folks whose appetites have decreased over time generally need to eat more protein, to help prevent loss of muscle mass as they age.
However, protein sources vary in quality and in how good they are for you. As a rule, a regular protein-rich diet is best. For some people, though, eating a good balanced diet can be difficult or inconvenient due to their lifestyle.
Many people have turned to protein powder as additives to smoothies in the last few years. And I won’t deny that smoothies can be an easy way to get breakfast or lunch. My wife used to drink a protein-powder enhanced fruit smoothie every day she went to work, as her breakfast. She no longer does that, but she does add a half-serving of protein powder each day to her oatmeal. The protein powder she uses has only one gram of added sugar.
What’s wrong with protein powders? Well, all protein powders are not made alike. Many have a lot of added sugar. Some of the sweeter-tasting ones have as much as 23 grams of added sugar in a single scoop. It may be listed as rice syrup or with some other name. (For reference, that’s about 5-and-a-half teaspoons.) So, a protein powder with lots of added sugar can turn a glass of milk into a 1200-calorie drink!
Because protein powders are dietary supplements, the FDA has a hands-off approach to evaluating the safety and labeling of these powders. That means you really don’t know if a protein powder contains what the manufacturer claims. Whey-based protein powders are especially troublesome if you have dairy sensitivity or lactose intolerance. If so, you may be using almond milk or soy milk for your smoothies. But since whey is a dairy derivative, you may be shooting yourself in the foot if you use a whey-based powder.
Even though whey-based protein powders can be a problem for many, and are totally off the menu for strict vegans, even plant-based protein powders can have problems. (Plant-based powders are generally made from soy, peas, or hemp.) Because of the presence of heavy metals and toxins (such as cadmium, lead, or mercury) in soil, and taken up through the root systems of plants, testing has shown that some plant-based protein supplements have higher levels of these heavy metals than whey-based or egg-based products. In fact, a study of 134 different protein powder supplements found that the least contaminated of all those tested, were based on egg protein.
Also, there are other additives you may not know about in some protein powders, such as creatine, caffeine, aspartame, or sucralose. You won’t see these listed in the ads, but you may be able to find them listed in the ingredients.
While the occasional use of a protein powder may not do you any real harm, unless you have a sensitivity or allergy to something in it, some people are consuming a LOT of protein powder. One such serving of protein powder per day may be fine, but with the convenience of drinking a smoothie while driving down the road, along with the belief that it is a “healthy replacement” for a meal, or the desire to bulk up as a bodybuilder, some folks may have more than one such drink per day. Not a good idea.
What is the best way to get the protein you need for your body? Well, it may sound boring, but as I stated before, the best sources of proteins are the ones you get in everyday food. I’ll give a short list here, and will include vegan and non-vegan sources.
Whole eggs. Almonds. Chicken breasts. Oat products (oatmeal, whole grain oat bread). Cottage cheese. Greek yogurt. Dairy milk, or plant-based milk such as soy or almond. Lean beef. Cheese. Broccoli. Tuna. Beans (including black beans, pinto beans, and navy beans). Turkey breast. Fish. Peanuts. Walnuts. Sweet potatoes.
All of these are great sources of protein, and are healthier for you. The best way to get your protein is in your everyday meals. For that matter, the best way for you to get your vitamins and minerals, even if you do take dietary supplements, is through the food you eat. Yep, I do take a multivitamin, but I also eat a healthy diet. The supplement is simply to help round things out.