If there is anyone in the world who loves sweets, it’s me. (Followed closely by my wife, but she has more self-control than I do.) And in my early years, I indulged my desire for sweets every time I had the chance. My late Mom made fantastic desserts. I grew up and went into the Navy, and the chow line always had sweet desserts available.
But self-indulgence took its toll. I gained weight when I was not active, although once the Navy instituted strict physical fitness rules I did lose a lot of that fat.
When I left the military, I was older but not a lot wiser, and went into jobs that were mostly sedentary. Bad habits are hard to break, and full-sugar sodas, pastries, and candy bars were too easily found in corporate break rooms.
Ultimately, I discovered that I had Type 2 diabetes. I am not insulin dependent, but I am now much more careful about consuming sweet treats. I didn’t cut them out entirely, but a donut is seldom seen in my hand, and full-sugar soda is off the menu. I keep my blood sugar within reasonable levels by managing my diet and with moderate exercise.
I have written before, that being a Reiki Master or other holistic health practitioner does not guarantee one will be completely healthy at all times. But taking a realistic view of life and how to be healthy, and striving to follow that plan, is just as holistic a practice as meditating or doing yoga.
The pandemic has caused a lot of people to forgo exercise, because of closures, social distancing, and being generally disgruntled. But avoiding a virus is no reason to dive headlong into a habit that is just as unhealthy: overindulging in sweets.
Let’s take a look at some ways you can reduce your sugar intake, and your blood sugar levels.
Fruit Juice – for most of our lives, we have heard that fruit juice is a healthy drink.
And yes… within reason. Many fruit juices you pick off the shelf are full of added sugars. The average apple has about 10 grams of natural sugars, and the added benefit of fiber and other nutrients your body needs. A typical 16-oz bottle of apple juice has lots of added sugars: about 42 grams, actually. NOT healthy. The same sort of comparisons can be made between an orange and a glass of orange juice.
Fancy coffee – the frothy sweet concoction you pick up at the local coffee shop usually has a LOT of sugar added. The Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla Coolatta has 300 calories and 70 grams of sugar. That’s nearly as much sugar as 2 cans of full-sugar soda. The Starbucks Grandé Caramel Frappucino has 55 grams of sugar – a little better, but not much. Try a regular cappuccino instead, and it drops down to about 10 grams of sugar.
Yogurt – yogurt has a healthy reputation, but it doesn’t always live up to that rep.
Fruity or flavored yogurts usually have added sugar. For example, Yoplait Blueberry Greek Yogurt has 14 grams of added sugar (plus the naturally occurring 4 grams of sugar), in 6 ounces of yogurt. Their plain yogurt, in the same size container, has ZERO grams of added sugar. To that plain yogurt, you could add your own fresh fruit if you like, to make it sweeter: peaches, blueberries, or whatever. Much better for you!
Sodas – pops, Cokes, whatever you call them. The full sugar versions pack a LOT of sugar into a can, and even more into the (now usual) 16-oz plastic bottle.
For instance, can of regular Coca Cola contains about 39 grams of sugar, and the 16-oz bottle has 52 grams of sugar.
The bad news? Diet sodas are bad for you, too, but in different ways. Numerous scientific and medical studies have shown links between diet sodas and high blood pressure, diabetes, dementia, stroke, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and yes, even obesity. (Not enough room here to go into why that paradox exists, but you can research it yourself.)
The good news? Plain water has no fat, no gluten, and NO sugar! If you like the fizz, you can buy seltzer water, or (as we do) use a home carbonator to make your own fizzy water. You can then add flavorings like fresh fruit or flavoring extracts to give it some extra pizazz.
Or, drink iced tea — unsweetened, of course, but perhaps with a slice of lemon or orange. Research has shown that brewed tea is a very healthy drink for most of us, although if you have high blood pressure your physician may recommend reducing caffeine intake.
Trust me, you can—and SHOULD—avoid added sugar in your diet. It’s not easy, especially for us Southerners, with our delicious sweet tea, but your health is worth it.