I have talked about meditation and your health more than once. But not everyone feels comfortable meditating, and that’s a personal choice. But even without thinking about meditation, you should consider how your mental attitude can impact your health. I’m not going to try to get too technical, but here are some facts, documented by doctors, scientists, and researchers.
First, most of our health issues do not come from any inherent thing in our bodies (i.e. genetics). Statistically, no more than 5% of our health issues come from some sort of problem we inherited when we were formed in our mothers’ wombs. Some people DO have a genetic predisposition to this or that issue (addiction, cancer, obesity, etc.) but just because you have a predisposition to some condition does not mean you are fated to have it. The only people who have issues that they are guaranteed to have to deal with, are those with birth defects: missing limbs, malformed organs, etc.
That leaves about 95% of us who are unhealthy for some other reason. The other two broad reasons for ill health are, (1) trauma and (2) attitude. Now, you may object to that second one, but give me a moment, and I’ll explain.
Trauma is where something happens TO you. You are hit by a car, or someone stabs you, or you drop a brick on your foot, or you trip and fall down a set of stairs. Bones may be broken, blood spilled, and so forth. When trauma happens, you have to deal with that trauma somehow in order to heal. Splints, bandages, antidote to the poison, or whatever is needed.
But think about it: how often do our bodies experience that sort of thing? Unless you work in an unbelievably dangerous occupation, or have a really dangerous hobby, probably pretty seldom.
The rest of our health issues come to us because of our attitudes. Why? Our attitudes control our actions.
Think about it. Your attitude about drinking alcohol may be, “Hey, a couple more drinks won’t hurt.” But over time, a couple more and a couple more can lead to all sorts of health issues, and in some cases even cause trauma (such as having an accident while driving impaired).
How about using tobacco? Scientists and doctors have warned us time and time again, until our minds are numb to the warning, that smoking, and even vaping, are dangerous and harmful habits that will cut years off our lives, and can lead to high blood pressure, lung cancer, mouth cancer, and even slow down healing of traumatic injuries like broken bones or cuts. But if the attitude is, “Smoking is just too hard to quit, and besides, I enjoy smoking. I NEED to smoke with all the pressure I’m under,” then any health issues you may develop are totally because of your attitude.
How about obesity? Well, the truth is that some people DO have a genetic predisposition to being heavy. BUT! Such a predisposition is not an excuse nor is that person “destined” to be fat. All the research shows that, even with genetics in the picture, obesity is primarily a function of diet and (lack of) exercise. Once a person realizes that they have a family history of obesity, they can adjust their attitude: become more active and eat more healthily, in order NOT to be overweight.
One more, and this is sure to annoy some people, but I’m telling it like it is. Health authorities have told us, time and time again, that wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are good practices for reducing your chances of catching COVID. They are not absolute protection, but they help, both yourself and others. If your attitude is, “Hey, I’m young and healthy! I’m not going to catch anything… besides, I don’t have any symptoms!” then your attitude is endangering your health and the health of others.
Even if you don’t contract COVID, if you are exposed you can carry it to others who are more vulnerable: the elderly, people with asthma, those with compromised immune systems from other illnesses or from medicines they take, infants, and even someone who may simply have the flu. Further, you may not show any symptoms. Not properly wearing a facial covering in public, simply shows you have an attitude of “I don’t care about your health or my own.”
There is a lot more than could be said about how attitude affects our health, both physical and emotional, but I don’t have room here. Just remember that the great majority of any health issues you have are derived solely from your attitude and how it affects your actions. It’s not fate, and you are not a victim, when something happens to you because of your attitude. YOU control your attitude.