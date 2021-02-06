Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.