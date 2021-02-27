The last time I wrote, I read through the column later and realized I needed to clarify something. Problem is, the paper had already gone to print! So, I figured I could put the clarification in the next column.
That column was about attitude, and how it affects your health. And I am sure there must be more than one person who believes I was totally wrong, because their mom, brother, dad, best friend, or child had a GREAT attitude, and they still contracted the flu, caught measles, or were struck by a car and injured.
What I failed to make clear in the last column is this: your attitude can affect your own health, but you aren’t the ONLY one it can affect. I sort of mentioned this in passing, but I want to make sure I am clear about this.
For example, someone may enjoy smoking. They may smoke a pack a day, and lucky them, never contract lung cancer! But if their attitude is, “Hey, it’s my right to smoke if I want to!” and they smoke around their kids… or others… they are subjecting them to secondhand smoke. This is especially true in an enclosed space like a vehicle. Kids who are exposed to secondhand smoke have a much higher chance of developing ear infections and breathing issues, whether as a child or later in life.
How about if you like to drive really fast? After all, speed limits are for those people who don’t know how to drive, right? But your attitude about driving fast can cause a lot of problems for others. You may be involved in an accident, and injure (or kill) innocent people. Or maybe you set a really bad example for your kids when they see you drive unsafely, and they decide they can do it, too. In that way, your attitude is unhealthy for others.
And there are the people who decide that getting out and visiting even when they are sick, is just fine, because they really, REALLY miss seeing those grandkids!
But carrying their illness to others simply to indulge their own desires to socialize, is allowing their attitude to negatively impact the health of others.
I could come up with many more examples, but I think that’s plenty. It’s enough to say, your attitude, even when it doesn’t directly affect you, can definitely have a negative impact on others.
Now for a question. Sometimes, people email me with questions related to holistic health issues, and occasionally these are general enough that I think others might be interested in the questions and answers, too.
One reader asked me, “Is Reiki OK for a Christian? I heard a preacher say once that Reiki isn’t in the Bible, so we shouldn’t use it.” I appreciated the question, especially since it allowed me the opportunity to clear up a misconception that I have heard more than once.
First of all, Reiki is neither a religion nor a cult. People of all different belief systems practice Reiki, so it will not conflict with your own religion. But to address what your minister said more directly, let me answer with a couple more questions.
Are aspirin or antibiotics in the Bible? Are medical stitches in the Bible? How about x-rays, tooth fillings, multivitamins, oxygen concentrators, or casts for broken limbs? No, not one of these is in the Bible, but people make use of them all the time to help themselves to heal or to maintain good health. If we limited ourselves strictly to things that are “in the Bible” to maintain our health, it would not be a pretty picture.
God and Nature gave us many wonderful resources, and we are gifted with brains and the common sense to use the things that help us, as well as to avoid the things that harm us. We have doctors who have studied for years, and who understand the human body and how to help it heal. We also have chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, Reiki practitioners, meditation teachers, and others who practice complementary medicine, to aid us in achieving optimal health.
I’m sure your minister has read the book of James. In the first chapter of James, he says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, with whom there is no change or shifting shadow.” Helping someone to heal certainly is a good thing, and we know all good things come from God.
I’m not preaching a sermon. I just want to reply to that minister in a way he or she can relate to. And if you have been wondering about the same issue, I hope it’s helpful for you. Remember, you can always contact me if you want to discuss things further.