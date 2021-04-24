In the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties, incense was a really popular item for the younger set. (I know, because I was younger then!) Even now, incense is not uncommon among many who find it to be a good way to cover undesirable odors, or to create a particular atmosphere.
For the last decade or so, one of the most popular ways of achieving a pleasant scent in a home has been the use of essential oil diffusers. Some use a cold mist of water to diffuse the oil (and the scent.) Others use heat to warm the oil and scent the air.
Essential oils are “natural” and because of this, many people think they are safe. Well, consider this: urushiol oil from poison ivy is natural, too, but you wouldn’t want to rub that on your skin, or put it in your diffuser. Natural doesn’t always mean safe.
In addition to providing a lovely scent, essential oils are often used as ingredients in ointments, massage oils, and other therapeutic substances. And they can be very effective.
But if you have a pet or pets in your household, you need to be aware of the possible dangers of using such things as essential oils or incense, because without meaning to do so, you can cause your furred or feathered family members some real damage. Holistic health applies to animals, too.
First, incense. If you have a bird of any kind in the house, I really advise against using any sort of incense. Birds are especially susceptible to lung ailments, and even something as innocent as burning incense in the same room with a bird can cause breathing difficulties or a possibly fatal illness. In fact, birds are so sensitive that you should never use even aerosol air fresheners or scented candles around them.
Incense can be hard on dogs and cats, too, but especially on cats. Cat’s respiratory systems are very sensitive, and especially if the cat has had breathing issues in the past, you should be very careful. Best advice: NEVER burn incense around cats. Period.
Dogs also can be sensitive to incense, and other scented products such as candles or air fresheners. This is especially true for dogs such as Shih Tzus, pugs, Pekingese, bulldogs, and other dogs that have that “pushed-in face” look. If your dog or cat begins to sneeze, drool, have watery eyes, a runny nose, or other similar symptoms when you are using any sort of scented product, that is a good indication that it is irritating their breathing passages.
Now for essential oils. And they are great… in the right place and for the right purpose. But many essential oils are dangerously toxic for dogs and/or cats, and when they are dispersed in a mist diffuser, they are in the air, even though we may not see the tiny droplets. These are deposited on surfaces that the animals may lie or walk on, and later lick from their fur or feet. Plus, cats can actually absorb the oils through their skin, from these droplets.
For cats, there are a few oils that absolutely should be avoided, if you wish to keep your favorite feline in good health. Here are some of them: Wintergreen, Peppermint, Ylang Ylang, Clove, Tea Tree, and Eucalyptus.
Dogs also can react badly to some essential oils. Here is a partial list (and notice that some are the same as for cats): Ylang Ylang, Peppermint, Clove, Citrus, and Anise. I really do not have room here for a full list of essential oils that are dangerous to cats and dogs, but if you contact me, I’ll be happy to send you more information.
Symptoms for exposure to toxic essential oils are many and varied, but are very similar to those you might see if the animal has been poisoned. These may include unusual drooling, breathing problems, difficulty walking, fatigue, vomiting, pawing at the face or mouth, or muscle tremors.
Birds can also be sickened by exposure to some of the same essential oils from a diffuser. They can absorb the droplets through the skin on their feet. Note: exposure to tea tree oil can cause paralysis and/or death in birds!
Lastly, what about aquarium and terrarium animals? Aquarium water can become contaminated by essential oils in diffusers, and this can cause problems for your finny friends. Reptiles such as snakes, lizards, and turtles should not be in the same room with an essential oil diffuser, as some oils can be fatal to them. This also applies to many aerosol air fresheners.
As with exposing your pet to any new substance, it’s always best to consult your veterinarian for advice on how to proceed. They should be up-to-date on such things.