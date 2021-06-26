I recently read a true story about a pair of wild crows that had been a mated pair for 12 years.
Years ago, the female’s beak was broken in an accident, so she cannot feed herself. So, each day, the crow’s mate brings food and delicately feeds his mate. He loves her and is her caregiver.
My wife and I are caregivers for my elderly and infirm father. He is 85 years old, and up until two years ago, he was pretty much on his own. My mom died back in 2013, and dad was living alone in a big, rambling house, with too much acreage to take care of.
Last year, he realized that living alone was no longer a good idea, and that he needed to be over here with us. He is really showing his age now, and sometimes has difficulty separating reality from non-reality. But he didn’t want to give up all his independence, so although we have room for him in our house, we now have a small home, beside our house, for him.
My wife (a career RN) makes sure he gets all his meds every day and does his laundry, I take care of his maintenance, making sure his TV and phone are working, and his A/C is set properly. We take lunches to him, and generally keep an eye on his well-being.
I’m not looking for pity. But occasionally lately I have been overwhelmed by things, and I began looking into how caregivers cope.
According to a study by the National Alliance for Caregiving and the American Association of Retired Persons, over 1 in 5 Americans are now unpaid caregivers. (Please note, that does not count stay-at-home parents who are caring for children who are not sick or special needs.) That amounts to about 51 million adults. And the same study found that caregivers themselves are in worse health than they were five years ago. As caregivers ourselves, Lara and I understand this.
I want to remind all you caregivers: if you don’t take care of yourselves, you cannot do a good job of taking care of anyone else, and ultimately you both suffer. There are all sorts of aphorisms or sayings that point this out, such as, “You cannot pour from an empty cup.” And even if this may seem to be a cliché, it illustrates a truth: if you do not take care of your own health, you will ultimately fail at taking care of the one you love.
You can, and MUST, make time for yourself… to recharge, to relax, to take a deep breath and refill your own cup.
The Mayo Clinic website says this about caregiver stress: “Too much stress, especially over a long time, can harm your health. As a caregiver, you’re more likely to experience symptoms of depression or anxiety. In addition, you may not get enough sleep or physical activity, or eat a balanced diet — which increases your risk of medical problems, such as heart disease and diabetes.”
But what do you do about it? The Mayo Clinic also had a good list of ways to help caregivers cope, and here are some of them.
♦ Accept help. Make a list of things that others could do for you to take some of the burden, and when people ask, don’t hesitate to let them know what they could do. (And sometimes, honestly, you have to ASK for help.)
♦ Focus on what you are “doing right.” Nobody is perfect, and that includes caregivers. Accept that sometimes you may slip or forget, and forgive yourself.
♦ Set realistic goals. Realize that you can’t do everything. Break down big tasks into smaller goals, and prioritize what MUST be done as opposed to what would be NICE to get done.
♦ Look after your own health. This includes seeing your own doctor regularly, and setting health/fitness goals for yourself. Remember that “empty cup” advice. If you get sick, you can’t do as much for anyone else.
♦ Join a support group. While I could not find any local caregiver support group in Gordon County, there are many online support groups for caregivers. Just do a search on the Internet, and you’ll see many listed there. If you are on Facebook, take a look there. I just did a quick search, and saw over thirty different caregiver support groups listed.
Being a caregiver is a vital, stressful, rewarding, frustrating job. Don’t let it drag you down to the point where both you and the one you care for suffer. Keep yourself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy, so you can be happy, as well as do the best you can for the person you are attending.
Links to resources: