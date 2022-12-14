The fact that Herschel Walker barely lost his Senate runoff in Georgia demonstrates beyond a doubt that ANY OTHER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE WOULD HAVE WON.

This is kind of important. Raphael Warnock's victory on Dec. 6 gives the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate -- 52 with the vice president. Moderate Democrats are irrelevant now. It's going to be pedal to the metal for the progressive left.

Ann Coulter is the writer of 12 best-selling books, including “In Trump We Trust.”

