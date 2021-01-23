For most of us, when we’re young we can’t wait to get away. We can’t wait to get away from school, get away from our parents, get away from home and get away from our hometown.
I couldn’t wait to get a truck and learn to drive. I got a job to save up for one before I was even old enough to have a license, and ever since I first got behind the wheel I’ve been in love with just getting in and driving around ... or what my people call “loafering.”
As adults, at least until retirement age, most of us don’t get to do much loafering, but I know for me, my mind is always on the move.
When I was a kid, I didn’t at all mind growing up in Gordon County. The places and the people were always very special to me. But there’s always that desire to wander and see the world, and try and find where you fit. There’s a desire to try and make it in the world outside your comfort zone.
Before I was even out of high school I had joined the military and left for boot camp six weeks after graduation. A few years later when I settled back into town, I found out the local guard unit was deploying so I joined up again.
Once again, I’d gone to the extreme to “get away,” and I’d barely gotten back home from Iraq in 2006 when I moved to Naples, Florida to be closer to a pretty girl I’d met.
I had gotten pretty good at staying away, but it turns out that pretty girl wanted to get away too, and where did she want to go when we got married? Right back here to Georgia.
She was able to see that most of the things she missed about her childhood visiting family in Alabama and going to college in Arkansas still existed in this area. Southwest Florida had grown up around her and she didn’t recognize it anymore.
Still, I didn’t let us move all the way home, so we settled in Rome where we bought a house, had three kids and a dog, and I always worked somewhere in town. While still resisting the urge to come all the way back to my roots in Calhoun, I’d left one window cracked.
Before we were even married, and before we had even moved to Northwest Georgia, my (then) fiancé had landed a teaching job in Calhoun, and that’s where she’s worked ever since. That’s where our kids have gone to school and that’s how — instead of a hometown boy, born and raised — I just became known as “Jessica’s husband.”
I was fine with that. I was a Roman now, and Floyd County was good to us for 13 years. In 2018 we even bought out “forever home” in a nice quiet neighborhood off Kingston Highway ... but Calhoun was still calling. We resisted that call still.
We started going to church in Calhoun, and the two of our three girls now in school had made a lot of friends and started taking part in a lot of activities .. all in Gordon County. Jessica was driving seven to ten times back-and-forth from Rome to Calhoun a week, and my girls were tired of being in the car.
By Christmas of 2019 we’d all but decided to take the plunge and give in to the call.
A year ago, right before the world got weird, I saw our real estate agent’s husband at the car wash and next thing you know, we’re on the market and under contract.
We closed on our Rome house in March, the day schools first closed due to COVID, and lived in quarantine with my parents in Calhoun while waiting on our new house to close.
Moving during a pandemic is quite an adventure, by the way.
So now I was the commuter, working at the Rome News-Tribune and taking our youngest to preschool in downtown Rome. And both of us were content. Sometimes, right when contentment sets in, life happens and everything changes.
In November, the job I’d talked myself out of several times came open once again, and this time it just made too much sense.
A week ago, when I accepted the position as managing editor of my hometown newspaper, it felt right. A little scary, but right. So here I am ... all the way back home. Tired and a little overwhelmed, but home.
20-year-old me needed more time. 30-year-old me still thought he was meant to live and work somewhere else.
But as I approach 40, home isn’t a negative word anymore, and my hometown isn’t so bad ... it never was, I just didn’t always see it.
Like a lot of us, I still have that slight urge to roam, but not so far or for so long a time. Because there’s nothing like a nice warm bed, a house full of love and an office right downtown ... especially in a place I know like the back of my hand.