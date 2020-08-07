DEAR EDITOR:
The Executive Committee of the Gordon County Democratic Party thanks Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his office for engaging in an important conversation about race and law enforcement that is going on nationwide, including other small towns and counties like Calhoun and Gordon.
We appreciate that our sheriff’s office reached out and gave answers to our questions in a professional, comprehensive, and timely public response. We also received a letter from the City of Calhoun and appreciate them sharing measures being taken by the Calhoun Police Department to protect and serve everyone in our community.
Sincerely,
Jeffery Adair
Mary Cooper
Cindy Holland
Amanda Tate
Judy Chattam