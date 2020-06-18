The Honorable Brian P. Kemp Governor of Georgia 206 Washington St. Suite 203, State Capitol Atlanta, GA 30334
Dear Gov. Kemp:
We send this open letter as farmers, producers, and timber growers. As property owners we have a fundamental right to use and enjoy our private holdings. Georgia’s existing Right to Farm law has protected people like us for decades. The current law works and does not need to be repealed or changed. We believe that you and your family and friends’ direct connections to farming and farmland place you in a unique position to understand this important debate concerning property rights that now reaches across this great state.
Unfortunately, agricultural conglomerates, insurance companies, and lobbyists seek to repeal Georgia’s long-standing Right to Farm Act. The proposed changes remove the protections for existing farm operations from nuisance suits, even if we have been farming or conducting timber operations for decades. The changes also restrict our right to protect our property values and quality of life if a new industrial agricultural operation moves in and causes a nuisance. Paid lobbyists for these changes have admitted to favoring newly arriving, disruptive industrial agricultural operations over long-established farmers. Their ideas would turn 35 years of Georgia’s existing Right to Farm law on its head, and could result in unconstitutional takings of our private properties.
We believe farmers, producers, and rural property owners SHOULD be able to protect their land values and their quality of life from nuisances IF THEY WERE THERE FIRST. Under existing nuisance law, a farm may not be considered a nuisance if it has been operating for at least a year and if those claiming injury are outsiders that moved into the area after farming operations began. Current law also allows long-standing property owners like us to protect our private properties from disruptive, newly arriving farms as long as a lawsuit is filed within four years of the nuisance starting.
The agricultural conglomerates, insurance companies, and lobbyists have a proposal we call a “bad neighbor” bill. They have offered several versions of their bill (e.g., HB 545 in the 2019-2020 session)- but it remains a threat to property rights and family farmers around Georgia.
We find a repeal of the existing Right to Farm Act unacceptable; all official versions HB 545 considered by the legislature thus far have repealed the original act.
We support Georgia’s current Right to Farm Act. So should you. We believe that you share our values and that if you analyze current proposed policy carefully you will see that preserving our current rights, not changing the current law, is best for all Georgians.
Sincerely,
Rusty Bell
Bell Blueberry Farms
Pierce County
Robert A. Clay
Clay Springs Farm
Lee County
Charles E. Cox, Jr and Claire R. Cox
O. W. Cox Naval Stores, LLC
Dodge County
Mike Greene
Greene’s Farms
Monroe and Upson counties
Mark Israel
Mark Israel Farms
Sumter and Lee counties
Sammy Lee
Lee Farm
Macon and Schley counties
John F. Marbury
John F. Marbury Farms
Lee County
Marjie McRee and Cornwell Webb
Cornwell Family Farms
Sumter County
Mark Royal
Mark Royal Farm
Schley County
Robin Singletary
CoveyRise Plantation
Mitchell County
Charlotte Swancy
Riverview Farm
Gordon County