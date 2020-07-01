DEAR EDITOR:
We are sending this open letter as a response to John Bledsoe’s piece entitled “What Is the Cause of the Rioting?” As the author of the article mentions Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we start by mentioning it is in the spirit of Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail which denounced “appalling silence” regarding racism that we compose this letter.
We affirm the dignity, inherent worth, and voices of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color).
We recognize that though racism looks different than it did in the 1960s, it is no less prevalent, sinister or damaging today. We also recognize that there are many forms of racism present within the United States of America, and that some of those forms are sadly similar to or the same as in the 1960s.
We affirm the sanctity of Black life.
We recognize the complexity inherent in the subject of rioting and the role of trauma in reactions which may not be understood by many. We recognize the long history of and ongoing problem of racism in this country which continue to traumatize BIPOC citizens.
We denounce racism in all of its forms. As many of us are therapists, social workers and other helping professionals, we are called (and required by our ethical codes) to work toward social justice and advocate for marginalized people. We are disturbed by the racist language and biased tone within this column which seeks to discount BIPOC voices and experiences.
We encourage readers to join us in the work of anti-racism. One can start by reading books and articles, listening to podcasts and watching films that engage with the topic. Many lists are currently available through a simple internet search or contacting your librarian.
We agree that we do need to listen to each other, but that begins by listening to BIPOC voices. We recognize that this may be uncomfortable for some, but as helping professionals, we are committed to journeying with people willing to do difficult work and committed to supporting those impacted by racism in this country.
Signed,
Charity Muse, LPC, BCC Natalie Hood, LPC-MHSP Tiffany Brooks, PhD, NCC Brandi Keen, MS Beth Houle, LMFT Adrianna Sifford, LPC-MHSP Leslie Davis, LPC-MHSP Joylene Green, LMFT Julie Tilley, LMFT Crystal Hammar, LMFT Jeffery Adair, MS Emmy Hovater, MA Rev. Anna Golladay Erica Skidmore, PsyD Wilma Staley, MA Julie L Brown, LPC, MHSP Lauren Higgins, MS, BC-DMT Nicki Durisseau, LPC-MHSP Jessica Armitage, LPC, MHSP Marie Beasley, DO Courtney Edwards, MA, NCC Jane Neal, LPC-MHSP Kim Eckert, PsyD Sherilyn Lacy, LPC-MHSP Alexis Draut Kate Gilliard, LPC-MHSP Rachel Jimenez, MA Ashley Kaye Reynolds Newman, MS, MHC Kendra Shepard Sarah Anderson Teresa Estes Allen Jacqueline Campbell, MFT-I Kimberly Cook, LCSW Lindsay Allison, counseling intern Katie Woodruff, LMFT Nathan Harris, LPC-MHSP Reese Armstrong, LPC-MHSP Ashley Dillon, LPC-MHSP Katybeth Eller, LPC, MHSP Adriane Keil, LPC-MHSP Brittany Barber, LCSW