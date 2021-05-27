The Oostanaula School Community Club is hosting its 47th annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival on Monday, May 31 at the club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
The club has held the annual Memorial Day music festival every year since 1974, when the old school was converted into a space for community organizing, celebration and fellowship. A similar festival is also held each September on Labor Day.
“We host these events to raise money to pay for utilities and taking care of the building,” said club member and festival organizer Barbara Talley. “It is also just a lot of fun. We have bands come out and jam, and everyone has a great time.”
Admission is $7 at the door. Lunch and dinner plates will also be available for purchase for $8, which includes a meal with sides, dessert and a drink. Talley said the day’s lunch menu will feature typical Memorial Day fare like hot dogs, hamburgers and BBQ sandwiches. Dinner plates, she said, would be heartier.
The festival will open with a ceremony honoring veterans and the military. Performances from five local bluegrass and country music groups will follow, as will a homemade cake auction.
The Oostanaula School Community Club is always looking for members. Talley said the nonprofit group hosts meetings on the second Tuesday of every month at the club, beginning at 6 p.m.
“We’re a nonprofit group, so everything is volunteer-based. We do a lot of different things, but we really try to host benefits to raise money for people in the community who need a little help paying for medical expenses,” she said. “We can always use more people helping us out with planning those.”
For more information about the festival, joining the club or renting the club for an event, contact Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050.