Officials representing multiple agencies heard from the heads of the local school systems’ nutrition programs on Thursday during an inter-agency meeting hosted by the Family Connection of Gordon County.
Stacy Long, executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, also spoke to the group.
Kimberly Kiker, school nutrition director for Calhoun City Schools, played a testimonial and showed photos from a worker who delivers meals to children during the summer feeding program. She said the program doles out free food to any child in the area at dozens of locations around Calhoun and Gordon County, and that more locations and volunteers are always needed as the city program provides as many as 2,000 meals and snacks, five days a week.
“The great thing about summer feeding is we get to get out and see these kids face-to-face in the places where they live,” Kiker told the group.
She said the children are always excited to see her workers arrive with the meals and snacks because many of them would only have one meal a day without the program. She also noted the workers tend to build relationships with and sometimes mentor or tutor the children during the summer weeks.
The school prepares hot meals that are sealed and delivered along with fruit, milk and bottles of water. Most of the summer workers tend to be high school students older enough to drive or college students.
Betsy Roam, director of the Gordon County Schools nutrition program, said the two school systems work closely together on the summer feeding program. She noted that the county system delivered 41,720 meals and 36,820 snacks in 2019.
Roam said, like the city system, she is always open to expanding the program to new locations such as business, churches, parks or apartment complexes, anywhere children can be reached within the community.
“We just want to join forces to take care of Gordon County,” she said.
Long updated the group about ongoing renovations to expand the kitchen at the VAC in order to begin serving dinner. She expects the organization to start offering hot dinners on Wednesdays between 4 and 5:30 p.m. beginning in May, with eventual plans to expand to other days and ideally later times.
Long said the VAC served more than 30,400 meals last year, but with the kitchen renovation and a push for more community partners and volunteers, she thinks that number could go much higher.
“We are really open to expanding the dinner program. Next year we hope to double that 30,000 number,” she said.
Long said the meal program has mostly benefited adults, as children tend to be in school during the daytime, but the addition of dinner could lead to the organization feeding more children.
Additionally, the VAC offers a food bank to low income residents. As such, they are always looking for more donations, as well as volunteers.
She said the best items to donate are simple, low-prep things like cereal, peanut butter, soups and canned meat.
“We’re really trying to bring collaboration within the community, because no kitchen would exist without the community and this expansion wouldn’t happen without the community,” Long said.
The Family Connection of Gordon County meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Gordon County Agriculture Center on Highway 53 Spur.