Calhoun City Schools and construction officials, as well as other stakeholders gathered at the site of the new Calhoun City Schools Early Learning Academy on Monday to witness and partake in the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This event has been in the works for many years. The Calhoun Early Learning Academy will allow us to continue to support our schools and serve the needs of this great community and we are excited to break ground today on this most important project” said School Board Chairman Eddie Reeves.
Vice Chair Rhoda Washington offered the prayer of dedication. Secretary David Scoggins and Board Members Andy Baxter and Becky Gilbert-George also participated in the breaking of ground with shovels in hand.
Located on Barrett Road at the site of what was originally Eastside School and later housed the system’s pre-K, Junior Jacket Academy and central office, the Early Learning Academy will host the city’s youngest learners.
Superintendent Michele Taylor personally thanked Robertson, Loia and Roof who served as Architects from RLR, RA-LIN Construction and Calhoun City Schools staff: Facilities and Operations Director Tom Griffith and Chief Finance Officer Dee Wrisley. Taylor also expressed her gratitude to all community members who supported the continuation of a Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax which helps provide funding for capital outlay projects.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer introduced members of the Calhoun City Council and expressed how proud he was of the school system’s progress.
“We would like to congratulate Calhoun City Schools for its success in academics, athletics and the arts. With a graduation rate of 100%, they continue to make us proud,” Palmer said.
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Kathy Johnson thanked the members of the Board of Education for their efforts, saying, “Our ‘keep it in the county’ efforts continue with Ra-Lin Construction’s selection of several local contractors and vendors. This effort alone will pay dividends in our community for many years.”