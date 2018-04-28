Troy Dean
Troy A. Dean, age 75 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Community Hospice of Fort, Worth, TX.
Troy was born on Aug. 5, 1942 in Cartersville, to the late Lindsey Dean and Onalee Pendley Dean. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, Texas. He was retired from Hospital Corporation of America where he served as Hospital Administrator.
Troy is survived by his wife, B. Sue Chastain Dean of Fort Worth; son, Michael Dean and his wife Kaley of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Debbie Norwood and her husband Clay of Alvin, Texas, and Kim Lewandowski and her husband Mike of Fort Worth; and seven grandchildren also survive.
Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, April 28 at 3 p.m. in Fain Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Carver officiating.
The family will gather briefly at Thomas Funeral Home on Saturday at 2 p.m. and leave in a funeral procession around 2:45 to Fain Cemetery.
Joan Gilbert
Joan Patricia Wofford Gilbert, 73, of the Plainview Community died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 following a brief illness. She was born in Gordon County on April 15, 1945. She was daughter of the late J.H. Wofford and Gertrude Barnet Wofford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, Clyde Gilbert; and her brothers, J.M. Wofford, Jerry Wofford, and Travis Wofford.
Joan was a member of Plainview Baptist Church and past member of Riverview Drive Baptist Church. She was an avid researcher of ancestry and a big Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Nascar fan. She loved being a Wofford and was known as a “Wofford Girl”. Most of all she loved her two boys and spending time with her pride and joy granddaughter she called “Tay-Bug”.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Stacie Gilbert and Brian Gilbert; a granddaughter, Morgan Taylor Gilbert; sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Hogan, Glenda and David Timms, and Joyce Broyles; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 27 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Dr. James Shope and Rev. Winford Casey will officiate. Burial will follow at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Chris Broyles, Brett Timms, Jay Wofford, Jonathan Timms, Aaron Broyles and Andrew Broyles. Honorary pallbearers are David Nation and Jeffery Long.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 26 from 5 until 8 p.m.
Rick Holcomb, Jr.
Rick Holcomb, Jr., age 50, of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2018 in Emory Health Care of Atlanta.
Rick was born on Nov. 14, 1967 in Kennesaw, son of Richard L. Holcomb, Sr. and Annette Ferrell Holcomb. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church, and was employed by Shaw Industries of Cartersville.
Rick is survived by his parents, Richard and Annette Holcomb; two sisters, Robin Roe and her husband Tim, and Cindy Davis and her husband Keith; nephew, Walker Roe; and two nieces, Sarah Davis Lecker and her husband Zach, and Wimberly Roe.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, April 27 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Bert Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Keith Davis, Tim Roe, Lance Bentley, Adam Rutledge, and Zach Lecker.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Ray Lee
Donald Raymond “Ray” Lee, 46, of Calhoun, died at Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, following several years of declining health. Ray was born in Atlanta on July 17, 1971.
For most of his life, he was involved with his family’s ministry. Ray’s passion was music. He graduated from Swainsboro High School, where he won many musical awards, including best male vocalist. In 1990, Ray was named Best Male Soloist in an international competition. His talent led to a scholarship, and Ray attended Lee University.
While in college, Ray travelled around the world as member of the highly-acclaimed gospel group, Danny Murray and New Harvest. While touring in Eastern Europe, Ray and the group were among the first to distribute Bibles to citizens of the former communist countries; seeing people stand in line for hours on end to receive a Bible was a life-changing experience for Ray. Not only was he a noted vocalist, Ray could play virtually any musical instrument he picked up. Locally, he served as the Minister of Music at College Street Church of God. His ability to tell a good story kept his friends and family laughing for many years. Serving others with the musical talent that God gave Ray was the cornerstone of his life.
Ray is survived by his parents, Pastor Donald and Margie Lee; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Stephanie Lee; his treasured nieces and nephew, Deanna, Katie, and Timothy Lee; many other relatives and friends.
To honor his wishes, Ray’s body was cremated. Instead of a traditional funeral, Ray’s family plans to celebrate his life and legacy with a service of song and worship on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Calhoun Community Church. His father, Pastor Donald Lee, Pastor Jerry Rice, Pastor Duane Terry, and his brother, Richard Lee will speak; family and friends will sing. Following the celebration of Ray’s life, his family will greet friends at the church.
