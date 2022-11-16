Georgia General Assembly 2022

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (right) welcomes Chaplain David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to open the Feb. 22, 2022, session.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at the age of 68, just two days after the House Republican Caucus nominated a new speaker to succeed him in January.

Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, had been suffering an extended illness. His wife, Sheree, his children, and other members of his family were with him when he passed away, his office announced. Arrangements will be announced in the future.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. RN-T staff contributed local content.

