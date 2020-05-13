Savannah Knight will mark five years as a nurse at AdventHealth Gordon in September. She currently works in the intensive care unit after spending about three and a half years working in the emergency room.
Knight has been married to her husband Ethan for five years, and the couple attends Sugar Valley Baptist Church. They enjoy traveling and outdoor activities, such as cycling, hiking and fly fishing.
“Weekend spontaneity to new places are my favorite — unplanned adventures are the best!” she said.
Below, Knight talks about nursing.
Q: What is your role as a nurse?
A: As an ICU nurse, I generally have one to two patients that I am assigned to depending on their acuity. Each day is unique with what your day may entail. Sometimes our patients have life-threatening conditions that might keep you by their bedside all shift performing continuous vigilant assessments of their hemodynamics, titrating critical medication drips, and managing life support devices.
Every day requires close collaborative effort managing the plan of care with physicians, the patient and family and other ancillary departments. The camaraderie of our team defiantly makes navigating the day’s challenges and providing high quality care easier.
Q: What made you want to become a nurse?
A: It has always just been a clear decision for me! Throughout high school and in to college I had the opportunity to care for one of my teacher’s loved ones. The bond we established and the impact she made on my life grew my desire to want to continue serving in health care and creating these special connections with patients!
Q: What do you enjoy most about your work?
A: Although each day holds its challenges — emotionally and physically, it creates such a rewarding feeling and humbling experience to walk with these patients through such a vulnerable time of their life. They are the real heroes!
Q: Do you have any experiences where you felt proud of your work? Some time when you knew you had made a difference?
A: Recently with advised COVID- 19 restrictions, family interaction with patients has been limited, unless a patient is facing terminal conditions. Family support is imperative to patient recovery and has always been at the core of the care we deliver.
Therefore, to help minimize the anxieties of loved ones and promote healing for my patients, I try to make it a priority of my job to arrange for phone and or video interaction between patients and families during this time. This can change the whole perception of a patient or loved one’s experience.
I consider it a special privilege to stand in the gap for these families and hold the hand of their loved ones, whispering words of praise and encouragement as many of them endure the hardest battle of their life. Despite the strain of this illness, it has been a blessing to serve during such a vulnerable time for our healthcare system. It is my desire to be a shining light of Jesus, sharing his love, joy and peace with patients, families and my colleagues!