Cody Walraven has been a nurse at AdventHealth Gordon for almost five years now. He currently works in the intensive care unit.
Walraven is married (to a fellow nurse) and the couple has a 1-year-old daughter. He enjoys spending time with family, attending church and playing piano in his spare time.
“Nursing is a profession that goes often unappreciated. Nurses work tirelessly everyday to make a difference in their patients lives. I would just say thank you to all the nurses out there and also to our community who are also stepping up to show their support during this time,” he said.
Below, Walraven talks about nursing.
Q: What is your role as a nurse?
A: I work in the intensive care unit. I’m responsible for taking care of critically ill patients, which includes managing ventilators, titrating IV drip and utilizing critical thinking skills.
Every day requires close collaborative effort managing the plan of care with physicians, the patient and family and other ancillary departments. The camaraderie of our team defiantly makes navigating the day’s challenges and providing high quality care easier.
Q: What made you want to become a nurse?
A: I decided to become a nurse in order to better serve others.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your work?
A: The thing I enjoy most about my work is being able to make a real difference in peoples lives. Working in the ICU allows me to be a light to others during their most difficult times.
Q: Do you have any experiences where you felt proud of your work? Some time when you knew you had made a difference?
A: Yes I do. One experience where I felt proud of my work was when I was able comfort a COVID positive patient during the last moments of her life. I felt proud to be able to facilitate a video call with her loved ones who were not able to be with her physically. This video call allowed her family to see, speak and comfort her during her final breaths. I realized that that effort made a big impact on the patient and her family’s life.