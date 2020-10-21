Kelly Bennett, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Bennett, a nurse in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from Destiny Howe, NP-C, nurse manager of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, for advocating for a patient with coronavirus who needed an additional chest tube to help with their oxygenation.
“We have benefitted from Kelly’s experience and expert leadership over the last year,” said Howe. “Kelly Bennett deserves the DAISY Award because she cares for every patient like they are family. I am so proud that our community has nurses like Kelly that care so excellently.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.