Georgia voter stickers.

 Daniel Bell

Nov. 2, 2021 Municipal Election results 

(*=winner)

Calhoun City Council

Post 3

George Crowley (I) - 434

*Ed Moyer - 472

Post 4

*Ray Denmon (I) - 479

Alvin Long - 445

Town of Resaca Council

Post 3

Christopher Cunningham - 9

*Brant Talley - 37

Post 4

*Sandra Adams (I) - 35 (Unopposed)

Calhoun City School Board of Education

Post 1

*Andy Baxter - 689 (Unopposed)

Post 2

*Rhoda Washington - 714 (Unopposed)

Post 3

*Stephen King - 711 (Unopposed)

NOTE: For more details, visit gordoncounty.org.

