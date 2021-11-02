Sorry, an error occurred.
Georgia voter stickers.
(*=winner)
Post 3
George Crowley (I) - 434
*Ed Moyer - 472
Post 4
*Ray Denmon (I) - 479
Alvin Long - 445
Christopher Cunningham - 9
*Brant Talley - 37
*Sandra Adams (I) - 35 (Unopposed)
Post 1
*Andy Baxter - 689 (Unopposed)
Post 2
*Rhoda Washington - 714 (Unopposed)
*Stephen King - 711 (Unopposed)
NOTE: For more details, visit gordoncounty.org.
