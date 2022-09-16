In their first game ever, the North Georgia United soccer team looked like they had been playing together for a cery long time.
Scoring five goals in the first half and six more in the second, the newest franchise in the United Professional Soccer League semiprofessional developmental league, began its fall season and its existence last Saturday night in Dalton with an 11-1 victory over the Atlanta City 19-and-under team before just under 100 people.
“It was amazing,” said team CEO/owner/Sonoraville High School graduate Jonathan Torres. “We just played so well. We were watching the game and we just kept scoring and pouring it on. It was so fun to watch and the best way we could have ever imagined to start not just this season, but our first game ever. We couldn’t have been happier.”
He said he was and he wasn’t stunned with the way his team looked in their first 90 minutes of play.
“I wasn’t surprised with the way we won so easily,” he said, but not real convincingly. “Okay, maybe a bit. Maybe a little bit. I mean we’re a new team and we weren’t sure what too expect, so to come out and score 11 times and give up just one, I cannot say I would have predicted that by any stretch, but it was nice to see. It shows what we’re capable of and what kind of team we have.
“But I also know how hard the guys have worked. I know our practices have been outstanding. The guys have trained hard. We had a good (game) plan going into the game as far as how we wanted to play and how we wanted to attack and the guys went out and executed that game plan. But I felt like we had a great chance of doing well because I know how hard we have worked and we have good players. But to come out and win the way we did, in soccer, that’s not something you ever expect. But it was a real celebration for us as a group after that game, no question about it.”
Altogether, seven players had goals for NGU with striker Roderick Turner getting the hat trick with three goals and right wing Michael Castanetta adding two to pace the point production.
Captain Andy Dornan, a Calhoun native, got the scoring started with the game’s first goal in just the sixth minute of play off a corner kick.
“It was an awesome feeling when we got that first goal,” Torres said. “And I think it was even more special because it was our captain out there scoring that goal. That’s your leader and the captain is everyone you want the rest of the guys to follow, so for Andy to get that first goal for us was awesome. He made history. And it was a great play on his part. It came on a corner kick and he just got the header and put it in. But we love to see that out of Andy.”
About a minute later, left wing Hugo Martinez put them in front, 2-0 before Turner began his magical day with the first of his three scores.
Atlanta City got back in the game somewhat by scoring their lone goal in the 26th minute, trimming the deficit to 3-1, but the team based out of Calhoun would score the next eight goals to put it away, including two more in the final 19 minutes of the first half to a 5-1 advantage at the break.
“Obviously, we were feeling good about where we were at halftime, but in soccer, anything can happen and it can happen quick, so we told the guys not to let up,” Torres said. “I mean we scored two goals in two minutes at one point. We had four goals in four minutes at another point in the game. So we didn’t want that to get turned around and all of a sudden they get a couple in and it’s starts to get a little closer. But we stayed hungry like we hoped we would and were able to keep scoring. We were really just dominant out there on the field.”
Striker Sean McKeaver, center-midfielder Eric Palacios, and right wing Miguel Hernandez all came off the bench to add goals in the second half for NGU.
“In this league, you’re only allowed to use seven substitutions but we did use all our substitutions and those guys also did a very good job,” Torres said. “I think three of those guys scored, so we glad to see that type of scoring off the bench. We’ve still got some things to (clean) up, no question, and a lot of things we need to continue to work on, but as far as that first game and our first game ever as a team, we couldn’t have dreamed of a better start.”
Emanol Ponce was in goal for North Georgia United and he went the distance between the pipes, stifling Atlanta City all but once.
“We did a great job on defense,” Torres said. “We let the one get in, but they really didn’t get many shots on us. And I think that says how well we played defensively. There really wasn’t a lot of pressure on Emanol, but on those few times he was facing pressure, he did a great job for us.”
The team is back on the field this Saturday night, 6 p.m., Sept. 17 at Dalton Middle School when they take on Dalton United for the first time in a real game that is not a scrimmage.
“We’re really interested to see how we do this weekend, because I think we’re about to see a much better team than Atlanta City,” Torres said. “I think they have a much higher quality of players, so I think this will be a much different game. Plus, after you win the way we did last week, you can’t wait to get back on the field and play again. We had a great (week of practice). I don’t think there’s any question Saturday’s game was a real morale booster for the entire organization and it showed the players what type of team we just might have.”