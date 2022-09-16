In their first game ever, the North Georgia United soccer team looked like they had been playing together for a cery long time.

Scoring five goals in the first half and six more in the second, the newest franchise in the United Professional Soccer League semiprofessional developmental league, began its fall season and its existence last Saturday night in Dalton with an 11-1 victory over the Atlanta City 19-and-under team before just under 100 people.

