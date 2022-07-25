August will be a huge month for the North Georgia United semipro soccer team.
The newest team in the United Professional Soccer League will be announcing its third set of tryouts for local players, they will be releasing their 2022 schedule, which is too start in August, and they will also start selling team gear, which many people have inquired about.
But to CEO/Founder Jonathan Torres, they have to maintain the course they are on and continuing building their team and finalizing their roster with the kick off of real games not that far away.
"We've got a lot going on," Torres said. "But the thing we're most focused on right now is continuing our training and getting ready for the season. It won't be long until we know our schedule and how we are playing and we're trying to make sure when that time comes, that we are ready to put the best team on the field that we can."
Through their first two tryouts, Torres said they have found seven players that are currently working out with the team.
"The players we've added from the tryouts have looked very good," he said. "We brought them in and they're working with us now and they've done well. You never know how a new addition is going to look, no matter how talented they are, when you put them with a group that is new to them, but these guys have made the adjustment and they're doing well.
"To me, we're excited about this third tryout coming up, but the tryouts have already been successful because we have been able to find, for now, seven guys that we think will help us. And that's what the tryouts are for. Usually, if you just find one player, you feel good about it, so for us to feel like we have found seven good players that could be a part of our organization, with another (tryout) still coming, we're very pleased with that."
He anticipates the final roster will be large with anywhere from 33 to 36 players and then 18 or 19 of them will be active for the games. He said they will keep the list of players as long as possible so they have a reserve system ready to go if needed.
"You are looking for depth and finding the type of depth you want is always difficult," Torres said. "But you could have an injury or a player may have a personal issue they need to take care of, so we're trying to build the team up to be as deep as possible as every position.
"We want to have that (internal competition) and I think for us its that much more important because we're a new team with a lot of players that are new to semiprofessional soccer. So we want the players we have on the team or that will be part of the final roster to compete every day. We want them to compete obviously, when we have a match, but we want them to compete every day when we're training. You play like you train and so we want our players to understand that you have to compete every day."
Presently, the team workouts every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and Torres said they are getting better.
"I think we are making nice progress," Torres said. "I think we have gotten much better with our training sessions. And we've been adding new players since we've started training, but those players have worked their way in through what I think has been a pretty smooth transition. But I think with each week, we are looking better than we looked before and right now, we're just slowly putting in how we want to play and working as hard as we can to get the best players we can to fit the type of team we want too be."
He said it is still too soon to know what they team's strengths or weaknesses will be.
"I think it's too early right now for us to say we're really loaded in this area or we need to keep searching for players because we need to shore up this part of our team," Torres said. "I know they'll come a time where we'll look at this because we are constantly evaluating where we are and what we have, but as of right now, I feel like we've got a chance to be strong in all areas based on our play, so we're excited about that.
"But until we start playing games, exactly where we might be vulnerable is something we won't know. Or exactly where our strength is, we just really won't know all of that until we start playing. But I do know, we feel real good about the players we have and how they've looked in our training."
He said they hope to have the roster finalized by the end of August or the first week of September and they will released that as soon as they are sure.
He also said the long-awaited gear with their red-and-black colors will be for sale real soon.
"We've gotten a lot of questions about people wanting to get one of our jerseys or a hat or a T-shirt and we will have all of that available for sale online real soon," Torres said. "I think it all looks very nice. The jerseys look very professional and I just want all the people out there, who have been asking to know that, 'I hear you', and we will have (all kinds of stuff) available online real soon and we'll make an announcement on that."
For more information and keep up with the team go to northgeorgiaunited.com.