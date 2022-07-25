August will be a huge month for the North Georgia United semipro soccer team.

The newest team in the United Professional Soccer League  will be announcing its third set of tryouts for local players, they will be releasing their 2022 schedule, which is too start in August, and they will also start selling team gear, which many people have inquired about.

