071622_TCT_Tryouts1.jpg (copy)

The North Georgia United soccer officials look at their notes during a recent tryout. The team, which is operated by former Sonoraville High School student Jonathan Torres and coached by Calhoun resident Kevin Brito, is slated to open their season on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Riverbend Complex in Dalton.

 File, Tim Godbee

The newest semiprofessional team in Gordon County now knows when it will, literally, kick off its season.

North Georgia United, one of two new teams in the semiprofessional United Soccer Professional League (UPSL) will open its 10-game schedule 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Riverbend Facility in Dalton.

