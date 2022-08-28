The newest semiprofessional team in Gordon County now knows when it will, literally, kick off its season.
North Georgia United, one of two new teams in the semiprofessional United Soccer Professional League (UPSL) will open its 10-game schedule 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Riverbend Facility in Dalton.
North Georgia United team founder/CEO Jonathan Torres said he wasn’t sure who the opponent was as of yet, but he believed it would be the other team new in the UPSL Georgia Division, which is based out of Dalton.
The teams have already scrimmaged once and Torres said he hoped they would be the opponent because two new franchises playing each other right away would probably give one of them a sweet taste of success in their first game.
Torres urged anyone wanting tickets to the game to contact North Georgia United through their website.
Before their first game in just over two weeks though, they will have one final scrimmage, playing at the Lakeshore Soccer Complex in Dalton at 6 p.m on September 1.
With a final preseason scrimmage in line and then the kick off, nine days later, Torres said he can’t wait for his club, which is a true rush job in cleats since they didn’t know they actually existed until this spring, to take the field.
“We’re super-excited to know when we’re playing that first game,” Torres said. “And we’re excited about that scrimmage on Sept. 1 as well. I know that’s important for us. We haven’t gone up against anyone else except ourselves for a while, so to see where we stand in a live game, we’re looking forward to that.
“But as far as playing that first real game, we’re super-excited to get the guys out there and see what we can do. Our coach (Kevin Brito) has done a great job of bringing the guys together and putting things together and I think our players are more than anxious to play a game because we have been training for a while now. So we want to see where we stand on the field.”
They held their final set of tryouts a little over a week ago, going one night in Sonoraville and the next in Dalton.
The one in at the Sonoraville Rec Center a week ago Saturday was rocked with rain and they were ready to scrub the whole thing, but since there was only rain, they went on with it.
And despite the weather, almost 30 prospective players showed up to see if they could catch the attention of Torres and the rest of the organization.
“The tryout went well,” Torres said. “We had 29 guys there and even though it was raining, it went well. We thought about not having it but so many people showed up and there was no thunder or lightning around us, so we went ahead with it.
“We got about 20 or 30 minutes in before it started raining and we also went ahead and kept the tryout going because we may be playing in that type of weather in one of our games. I mean if it starts raining, even if it’s raining really hard, if it’s only rain, we’re going to keep playing. Soccer is a sport that is played in all kinds of weather. Good or bad. Warm or cold. When you’re talking about lightning or thunder, then that’s a whole different thing. You got to stop for safety reasons. The safety of your fans and the safety of your players. But in the rain, you keep playing. So to see how guys would look under those types of conditions and would handle it, was something I thought we needed to see.”
In all, they will carry a huge roster to start the year with 30 to 36 guys and about half of them will be activated for games. They wound up getting about eight or nine potential players from the tryouts that are now members of NGU, so Torres said those were a smash hit.
“I know there is a lot of soccer talent in Georgia, which is why we had the open tryouts, because we wanted to find that talent and I feel like we did,” Torres said. “I think we’ve gotten close to 10 players that we invited to join the team and train with us after they tried out because we feel like they can help us. Maybe right away and maybe not, but we feel like they will make a positive impact on the team at some point, so to get that many from those tryouts shows how much talent there is in this part of the state.”
He said the rest of the club’s 10-game schedule, which features five home games and five road contests, should be released any day now, but he is hoping North Georgia United will play every Saturday through the remainder of the fall.