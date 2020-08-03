The North Georgia Cardinals football announced the addition of a new head coach this week as Brian Chastain takes control of the team.
Chastain comes to the team with 28 years of football experience, having played for 17 and coached for 11. He has coached at the middle, high school, semi-pro and professional levels. He holds multiple certifications in sports and fitness personal training, strength and conditioning, speed and agility, concussion recognition and sport first aid, and he holds a USA tackle football coaching certification, among others.
Chastain said is excited about the upcoming season and cannot wait to get started.
The North Georgia Cardinals, part of the National Development Football League (NDFL), will announce details in the weeks to come regarding the upcoming season, including tryout dates taking place later this month.
The Cardinals have existed for two years and play full-contact football. They are co-owned by Russell Hedges and Marcus McReynolds.
Many of the players on the team attended Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville High Schools.
The Cardinals played teams in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee. They would have normally played eight regular-season games plus playoffs. However, due to the coronavirus shuttering sports, the plan is to play five regular-season contests, followed by the playoffs.