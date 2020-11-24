The Calhoun Police Department recently promoted Officer Christy Nicholson to the rank of Shift Sergeant, making her the first woman in the department’s history to receive the title.
While female officers have frequently served in leadership positions, including sergeant and lieutenant, none have ever served in the capacity of sergeant in the Calhoun Police Patrol Division, until now. The department said in a statement that she was selected to be the first because of her excellent performance as a patrol officer and her scores on the Sergeant exam.
“I believe Sergeant Nicholson’s promotion sends a good message to any young lady dreaming of getting into this line of work,” said Chief Tony Pyle. “She has proven women can succeed in a male-driven career field, if they are determined and make the effort to succeed.”
He said he was proud of Nicholson, her service to the department and the example she has set for others to come after her.