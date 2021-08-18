The qualifying period for the November Calhoun city elections drew to a close Wednesday evening, with a total of seven candidates filing paperwork to run.
A pair of seats on the Calhoun City Council seats are up for re-election this fall, each drawing one challenger.
The Post 3 seat currently held by Mayor Pro Tem George Crowley drew opposition in retired healthcare administrator and former city school board member Ed Moyer.
Crowley won his seat in the November 2017 city-wide election, beating incumbent, and now State Representative Matt Barton.
Post 4, the seat currently held by Councilman Ray Denmon, drew a challenger in Alvin Long, a former Gordon County Commission chair and Calhoun City School Board member.
Denmon beat out both Long and Moyer for his seat in 2017.
Both Crowley and Denmon qualified Monday to defend their posts in November.
All three Calhoun City Board of Education seats up for re-election will run unopposed in this year's election, with AdventHealth Gordon orthopedic surgeon Stephen King qualifying for Post 3 that had been recently vacated by David Scoggins upon a resignation due to a possible conflict of interest.
Post 1 currently held by Andy Baxter, as well as Post 2 currently held by Rhoda Washington will also be unopposed with both incumbents qualifying Monday.
Both school board incumbents qualified to retain their current seats on Monday. The same three school board posts also ran unopposed in the 2017 city elections.
This year’s city election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
All recent past election results can be viewed online at the Gordon County website at gordoncounty.org.