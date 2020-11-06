Ashworth Middle School announced the winners of the 2020 school-level spelling bee this week, and seventh-grader Seth Kolterman, was the overall winner. Lionel Ragsdale, and eighth-grader, was runner up. There were 72 participants in the bee, and it lasted 13 rounds. The winning word was “cocoa."
Red Bud Middle School conducted their 2020-2021 spelling bee this week, and out of 36 classroom winners, the RBMS school winner was eighth-grader, Aundreay Hamilton. Aundreay will represent RBMS in the district bee later this school year. The runner-up was sixth-grader Gary Shamblin.