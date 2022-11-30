The only constant in Georgia’s weather is its unpredictability.
Gordon County, is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, to encourage all residents to participate in this year’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
“Planning ahead keeps us a step ahead,” said Courtney Taylor, Director of Gordon County Emergency Management Agency. “That’s why this Winter Weather Preparedness Week presents a great opportunity for us to learn how to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our properties against winter hazards,”
Winter Weather Preparedness Week, from December 5-9, was created to raise awareness of winter weather hazards and reinforce understanding of winter weather terminology. Throughout the week, Gordon County EMA and GEMA/HS will provide information to assist Georgia residents in preparing for winter weather.
Each day concentrates on a different aspect of winter weather. The focus for each day is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 5: Winter Weather in Georgia – learn about winter weather hazards that can impact the state of Georgia
Tuesday, Dec. 6: Winter Weather Terminology – learn about winter weather "alerts" (watches, warnings and advisories) and what they mean
Wednesday, Dec. 7: Winter Weather Preparation Tips – learn how to best prepare for winter weather events, and put together a "Ready Kit" while making a plan before winter weather strikes
Thursday, Dec. 8: Winter Weather Driving Tips/Safety -- learn "best practices" for driving (if necessary) in winter weather conditions and how to pack a mobile "Ready Kit"
Friday, Dec. 9: Winter Weather Outlook for 2022-23 season -- resources for learning where and how to stay informed of weather forecasts.