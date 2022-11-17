Suspect hospitalized following a shoot-out with a Cartersville officer early Thursday; GBI investigating John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Nov 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A suspect is hospitalized after a shoot out with a Cartersville Police officer around 6:30 Thursday morning. The officer was not injured.According to a Cartersville Police media release:On Thursday, Nov. 17, officers with the Cartersville Police Department were dispatched to the Circle K at 902 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in reference to a subject pointing a firearm at individual.Upon the officer’s arrival, a foot chase ensued and the suspect began shooting at the officer on the scene. The officer returned fire and the suspect was struck.The suspect was transported to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is still under investigation. As of late Thursday, an update from GBI officials was pending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Murder, kidnapping suspect nabbed in Gordon County, officers commended Chattanooga man indicted in fatal Sonoraville wreck Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Arrest records from the November 16, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.