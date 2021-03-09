A man wanted by police in Alabama was apprehended by deputies in Gordon County this week, according to Sheriff Mitch Ralston.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston Reports:
At about 5 p.m. Monday, a deputy sheriff attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Brownlee Mountain Road.
The driver of the motorcycle fled from the deputy at a high rate of speed, leading the deputy and other responding personnel on a pursuit on a number roadways before temporarily evading the officers.
A number of deputies, along with police from Calhoun and state troopers, saturated the area where he was last seen. A deputy observed the motorcycle in a driveway, and deployed a Sheriff’s Office tracking K-9.
The K-9 immediately tracked and located the cyclist in a wooded area, who was subsequently identified as one William Richard McCullough, 29, of Rome.
McCullough was arrested without incident. An investigation revealed that McCullough was wanted on a parole violation, and was a fugitive from justice from Alabama.
He was charged by deputies with a number of traffic-related offenses including felony fleeing/attempting to elude officers and was lodged in the county jail.
Sheriff Ralston thanked the Calhoun police officers and state troopers for their assistance and concerted efforts to enable this arrest.