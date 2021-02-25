Report of an assault and car theft led deputies to a pursuit, crash and eventual arrest this week.
At about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Circle Drive in response to a report of an aggravated assault and auto theft.
After interviewing the complainant and witnesses, deputies subsequently saw the stolen vehicle in at a service station in Nickelsville. When the deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
Deputies were joined in the chase by state troopers. The pursuit led officers into Calhoun, where Calhoun Police deployed stop sticks. The chase ended on Red Bud Road after a trooper forced the car from the roadway.
The driver rammed a State Patrol car, but was then quickly captured by the officers on the scene.
The weapon believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from within the stolen car. The driver, subsequently identified as Joshua Michael Cummings, 31, of Calhoun, has been charged with motor vehicle hijacking, aggravated assault (multiple counts), and an assortment of firearms related, drug related, and traffic related charges.
Sheriff Ralston thanked colleagues from the State Patrol and Calhoun Police for all of their assistance in capturing this "dangerous individual."