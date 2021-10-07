A robbery call Tuesday night led to the arrest of three individuals on various charges.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Around 9 p.m. Kimberly Cox, 41, of Calhoun reported having her vehicle stolen at knife and gunpoint near Highway 225 by a couple she recognized. She said she was left on the roadside and walked back to town.
Deputies found the vehicle at a motel near Highway 41 and Interstate 75 and conducted a traffic stop, making contact with 41-year-old Chad Poarch and 38-year-old Brian Carey, both of Calhoun.
Carey had an outstanding warrant, and Poarch was found to be in possession of a large amount of heroin during a search, according to police, and both were arrested.
Poarch is charged with trafficking heroin and theft.
After it was determined no robbery had occurred as originally reported, Cox was also arrested and charged with giving false statements, false report of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.