A road rage incident led to charges for a Gordon County man over the weekend, according to police. 

According to Calhoun Police Department reports: 

Robert Michael Delaney, 66, of Ranger, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police were called to be on the lookout for man in a black Ford truck who flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident. 

Delaney was arrested on S. Wall Street near Auto Zone and found with a handgun and magazine with 15 rounds. He is charged with aggressive driving and reckless conduct. 

