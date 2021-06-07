A road rage incident led to charges for a Gordon County man over the weekend, according to police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Robert Michael Delaney, 66, of Ranger, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police were called to be on the lookout for man in a black Ford truck who flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident.
Delaney was arrested on S. Wall Street near Auto Zone and found with a handgun and magazine with 15 rounds. He is charged with aggressive driving and reckless conduct.