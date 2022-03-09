A Resaca woman charged with murder has been indicted by a Gordon County Grand Jury.
Stephanie Dawn Martin, age 48, of a Cook Road address, was indicted Monday, March 7, on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, neglect of an elderly person, and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Department reports:
On the afternoon of March 2, 2021, deputies were dispatched to a private residence in a mobile home park near Resaca in response to a scene of severe elder neglect in questionable circumstances.
Local Emergency Medical personnel and officials from the County Coroner’s Office also responded after an elderly female, identified as 67-year-old Vicki Darlene Sumner was found at the scene and soon after died at the hospital.
Sheriff’s detectives immediately initiated a criminal investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the death, focusing on evidence of neglect so severe that even veteran officers were astonished.
A search warrant was executed at the scene and physical evidence was collected and examined. The victim’s body was sent to the State Crime Laboratory in Decatur where a post-mortem examination was completed by the GBI Medical Examiner.
Detectives continued to follow up their investigation, conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering other evidence. Detectives assigned to the case obtained arrest warrants initially charging Martin felony murder, and neglect of an elderly person.
Martin is the daughter of the victim and was allegedly caring for Ms. Sumner at the time of Sumner’s death. Martin was arrested at her home this afternoon without incident and is lodged in the County Jail. She will be scheduled for an appearance in Court at a later date.
Detectives consulted closely with the GBI Medical Examiner’s staff and also the District Attorney’s Office throughout the course of this investigation, and are grateful for their assistance.
This is a heart breaking case, as is any such matter in which helpless people are victimized,” Sheriff Mitch Ralston said. “These cases are often very complicated as well, and my detectives conducted a thorough and complete investigation. The defendant will now face a jury of her peers in our court system.”
This indictment process formally charges an individual, but the person remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Other indictments
Gordon County Grand Jury also returned indictment decisions on seven others on Monday, March 7:
No Bills
Matthew Stephen Yennior - aggravated assault, simple battery.
True Bills
Adilen Castillo Aragon (a/k/a Adrien Aragon-Castillo, Adi Aragon, and Adilen Castillo) -- Aggravated battery, aggravated assault, simple battery, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.
Dominique Alexus Jenkins - Aggravated battery, criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
Isaiah Jay Watters - Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
Brandon Lee Smith - Burglary in the first degree (x2).
Jakorrius Marquel Clark - Battery - Family Violence.
Ray Allen McGee - Aggravate assault, terroristic threats.