Woman shot, officer injured in Dalton hospital altercation
An altercation at a Dalton hospital led to a woman being shot, and an police officer being injured Monday.
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Whitfield County Jail reports:
Around 4:45 a.m., Dalton Police Department officers responded to the Hamilton Medical Center Emergency Room lobby where they found a woman barricaded in one of the examination rooms.
The woman, later identified as Chevona Bernice Doughty, 41, of Dalton, threw liquid hand sanitizer into the face of an officer when he entered the room, causing him to temporarily lose his sight. The officer then fired his weapon, shooting Doughty.
Doughty's injury was non-life threatening, and she was later treated and released into DPD custody. The officer was also treated an later released.
Doughty is charged with aggravated battery against a police officer, second degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
The GBI was asked by DPD to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Whitfield County District Attorney's Office for review. This is the 35th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year.