A Ranger man has been charged with rape and child molestation, according to reports.
Gordon Butler Hogan, 70, was arrested Thursday at his home after an investigation by sheriff's detectives into allegations of child molestation against a minor under the age of 13 years.
The case was initially referred to the Sheriff’s Office by authorities in a neighboring jurisdiction.
Hogan is charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery and cruelty to children.
The offenses are alleged to have occurred in late 2019 near Hogan’s home. The investigation is ongoing. Hogan was denied bond by the Magistrate Court and is in jail pending appearance in Superior Court.