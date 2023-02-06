Pursuit ends in crash on I-75 SB By Cat Webb CWebb@CalhounTimes.com Cat Webb Reporter Author email Feb 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A police pursuit on I-75 South ended in a crash this morning. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pursuit by Georgia State Patrol ended in a crash on I-75 Southbound just after 7 a.m. on Monday morning.According to a GSP preliminary report:The pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver on I-75 SB just north of Exit 312. The suspect was remanded into custody."Suspect is in custody, no threat," said Courtney Floyd of Georgia Department of Public Safety.For more information as it becomes available, visit CalhounTimes.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cat Webb Reporter Author email Follow Cat Webb Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in "I just believe God was with me": How Sherree Thornbrough survived the unimaginable Gordon County Magistrate Court associate judge resigns following investigation Victim of December fire identified Man shot, killed during break-in identified Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.