One driver is dead following a crash outside Rhinehart Equipment Co. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry Highway near Selman Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department at police@floydcountyga.org.
Police are looking for the driver of a 2006-2011 white or silver Lincoln Town Car suspected to have been involved in a fatal wreck on U.S. 27 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher identified Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome as the driver killed in the wreck near Rhinehart Equipment Co., on Martha Berry Highway near Selman Road.
A 3-year-old child in the vehicle was removed by a passerby. Also surviving are her five other children, the oldest turning 17 Thursday, and her husband.
Reports indicated that Santizo-Perez was driving a Nissan Altima south when it was struck by the Lincoln, causing it to careen into a northbound Nissan Pathfinder occupied by Charcia Baldwin, 34, of Rydal.
Baldwin and the child were taken to Atrium Health Floyd for evaluation.
Donations for the family are being accepted through St. Mary's Catholic Church at 911 N. Broad St., Rome. Donations should be made out to: "Family of Hilda Lopez." Plans for visitation and a funeral Mass are pending.