Police searching for driver involved in fatal wreck

One driver is dead following a crash outside Rhinehart Equipment Co. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry Highway near Selman Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department at police@floydcountyga.org.

 WRGA radio photo

Police are looking for the driver of a 2006-2011 white or silver Lincoln Town Car suspected to have been involved in a fatal wreck on U.S. 27 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher identified Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome as the driver killed in the wreck near Rhinehart Equipment Co., on Martha Berry Highway near Selman Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In