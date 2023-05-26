Gordon County Sheriff’s Auxiliary makes donations for jail ministry Bibles

Sheriff's Auxiliary members Shirley Woodall, from left, Linda Johns, Dixie Johnson, Reverend Joe Hall, Anne Barton, Nancy Greeson, Marvin Garner, Evelyn Crump, and Merline Beasley.

 Gordon County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary made a donation of $500.00 to the Gordon County Jail Ministry program for the purchase of Bibles for inmates.

Reverend Joe Hall, who has directed the Jail Ministry since 1994, accepted the donation at the monthly Auxiliary Luncheon.

