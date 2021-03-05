A methamphetamine investigation by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office has led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs in Fairmount, according to Sheriff Mitch Ralston.
From Sheriff Mitch Ralston reports:
At the beginning of March, Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in Fairmount.
A number of leads were followed and information from multiple sources was developed. At about 4 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s detectives and parole officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision descended on a private residence on College Street in Fairmount that the investigating officers believed to be at the center of the methamphetamine trafficking case.
A drug-sniffing K-9 from the Sheriff’s Office was utilized in a search of the home and surrounding yard. The K-9 located a large amount of methamphetamine hidden in a hollow tree in the back yard. Additional drugs were found inside the home.
The resident, subsequently identified as Jason Matthews, age 46, of 998 College St. in Fairmount, was arrested without incident. He was out of custody on parole from a previous methamphetamine trafficking conviction until 2045. He was lodged in the county jail charged with Trafficking and Distribution of Methamphetamine, and other drug-related offenses.
Matthews has several past offenses and convictions related to the distribution of methamphetamine.